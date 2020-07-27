Mboweni on corruption: 'Unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively'

In a series of overnight tweets, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni issued a reminder that a tender was an ethical contract and not a blank cheque to deceive and steal.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Sunday lashed out over the stolen COVID-19 relief funds on Twitter, asking what kind of people would steal during a pandemic.

In a series of overnight tweets, Mboweni issued a reminder that a tender was an ethical contract and not a blank cheque to deceive and steal.

“A tender is an ethical contract. It is not a blank cheque to deceive and steal. And stealing from unwell people! During a COVID-19 pandemic! Please people. What kind of people are these criminals?! [SIC],” Mboweni said.

The minister said that it was time that leadership led without fear, favour, or prejudice. Without going into any detail, Mboweni told social media users to also “watch this space”.

“The wrongs being done by unscrupulous thieves must be dealt with decisively. It is time that leadership led without fear, favour, or prejudice. Watch the space,” he said.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had signed a proclamation to empower the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clamp down on corruption involving COVID-19 funds.

The president said that there were already 36 investigations underway, which included fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) claims and overpricing of procurement and fake NGOs. And nine financial intelligence and security agencies have come together to fast track investigations.

Ramaphosa said that corruption was a challenge and an amalgamation of agencies including the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), the Hawks, the NPA, Sars, and intelligence has been brought together to speed up investigations.

