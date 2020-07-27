20°C / 22°C
Man smuggling explosives in hearse arrested at Beitbridge border

Some of the explosives seized from a smuggler by police at the Beitbridge border post. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Some of the explosives seized from a smuggler by police at the Beitbridge border post. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have arrested a man at the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe after he was caught smuggling explosives in a hearse.

The suspect was towing a trailer branded with the name of a funeral undertaker in Gauteng when he was caught at Beitbridge earlier on Monday.

Police searched both the vehicle and the trailer and found 306 blasting cartridges as well as four detonating cords with a value of R700,000.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo: "Members of the South Africa Police Service working at the Beitbridge border post have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly smuggling explosives into the country using a funeral parlour branded vehicle. The suspect will appear in the Musina Magistrates Court soon on a charge of smuggling and possession of explosives."

