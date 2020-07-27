Malmesbury prison to remain on lockdown following jailbreak - dept

Sixty-eight awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday and by early Sunday, all of them had been re-arrested.

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department said that the Malmesbury Prison would remain on lockdown until the situation there had normalised.

Sixty-eight awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday and by early Sunday, all of them had been re-arrested.

According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.

They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

Authorities over the weekend worked around the clock to re-arrest the 68 detainees that escaped from the Malmesbury correctional facility on Friday afternoon.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has lauded community members for their willingness to assist law enforcement agencies with critical information.

Initially, officials thought 69 detainees had escaped.

They later discovered that one of them had moved to a different cell during the chaos and had never left the facility.

During a visit to the centre over the weekend, Lamola said that an emergency support team had been activated to monitor the situation.

Some of the problematic inmates were transferred from Malmesbury to maximum facilities in the region.

Regional Commissioner Delekile Klaas has appointed a team to investigate Friday's incident, during which nine officials sustained minor injuries.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.