Khoza: PSL season must be decided on pitch, not in boardroom

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals will restart the campaign, followed by the resumption of the Absa Premiership and Glad Africa Championship on the weekend of the 11th of August.

JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Dr Irvin Khoza admitted it was vital for the current football season to conclude on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August.

The league has been on pause since mid-March but Khoza said it was always due to restart.

“To finalise on the field of play, to settle the score; who must go down, who must go up, who must win the league, who must be in the top 8, all that will be settled on the field of play,” he said. “It’s a principle we have adopted since day one”.

With the resumption of the local season, it means fans are due to watch a significant number of matches.

Khoza said matches in the top two leagues would be played every two days, as the aim was to conclude the season in the first week of September.

The Nedbank Cup semi-finalists - Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits, Bloem Celtic and Baroka - will be the first to enter the bio-bubble situated in Gauteng.

And once teams are in, they will not be allowed to leave.

“Going into the bubble negative, we hope it’s going to stay that way,” Khoza explained. “The condition was that if you go out of the bubble, you don’t come back. They are going to stay in the bubble, go to training, and come back to the bubble. From the bubble into a match situation and back into the bubble”.

Khoza also confirmed that teams would be allowed to bring with them a maximum of 50 players and staff into the bubble as they aimed to use the league’s resumption to bring joy to South African’s amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the announcement is going to assist towards mitigating the challenges faced by the country, it will also assist in the mental wellness of the people as we navigate this unknown, intangible virus that is affecting the whole world at the present moment.”