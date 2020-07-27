20°C / 22°C
'Andrew Mlangeni never isolated us': Malema pays tribute to Mlangeni

Andrew Mlangeni, who was the last surviving Rivonia trialist, passed away last week at One Military Hospital in Tshwane.

Julius Malema seen outside Andrew Mlangeni's home in Soweto on 27 July 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema visited the home of struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni in Soweto on Monday, paying tribute to the last surviving Rivonia trialist who passed away last week at One Military Hospital in Tshwane.

GALLERY: EFF visits Andrew Mlangeni's home.

Images by Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Malema was joined by his deputy Floyd Shivambu and Dali Mpofu, among other EFF delegates.

Malema was welcomed by members of the Mlangeni family. Malema offered his condolences to the family, describing the struggle stalwart as someone who was firm.

“We paid a visit to the family to come and show respect to uBaba Mlangeni. He is a stalwart and a freedom fighter who fought for our freedom. We lived under his guidance. He has been a good leader to all of us. Even when I formed the EFF, he never isolated us. He knew we fought for a multi-party democracy.”

Mlangeni, who was jailed alongside former president Nelson Mandela in 1964 after a treason trial, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

