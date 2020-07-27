IPHC's Jerusalem faction welcomes CRL mediation process

The leadership battle over the control of the multimillion-rand church has been an issue since the son of the founder died.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Pentecost Holiness Church Jerusalem faction in Pretoria has welcomed the mediation by the Traditional and Religious Regulatory Commission (CRL).

The process was initiated by the commission after a fatal hostage drama that left five people dead and others injured during an attack at the IPHC headquarters in Zuurbekom. Firearms were seized and scores arrested.

Earlier, it was reported that the attack was fueled by the leader of the Jerusalem faction, Micheal Sandlana, who has since denied the claims.

“We would really want to give the CRL time so that we don’t make any untoward comments,” said Vusi Ndala, speaking for the faction.