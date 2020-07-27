Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza eyes political comeback, aligns with NNM

Khoza told EWN on Monday she had aligned with the New Nation Movement (NNM), a civic organisation that recently won a constitutional court bid to reform the country’s electoral system.

DURBAN - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza on Monday said that she was making a political comeback in a bid to unseat the governing party.

Khoza told Eyewitness News she had aligned with the New Nation Movement (NNM), a civic organisation that recently won a constitutional court bid to reform the country’s electoral system.

Khoza – who previously led the now-defunct African Democratic Change party - said that she would soon be announcing her political home amid speculation that she may form part of former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s People’s Dialogue.

The former MP who left the ANC in 2017 during former President Jacob Zuma’s time in office, claimed to unseat the governing party was the only way to stop corruption in the country.

“They’re not only destroying the education system, but they’re also destroying municipalities and everything,” Khoza said. “The ANC has to be unseated [from power].”

Khoza said that her re-entry into politics had been largely sparked by an increase in corruption allegations during the nationwide lockdown.

She said she also wanted to transform the education sector through the NNM.

“My immediate priority is to make sure that the language barrier crisis is addressed in South Africa because I think that it is grossly unfair that the majority of black African learners are battling with English,” she said.



Khoza ruled out forming a new political party, saying that her political plans would be outlined soon.

