Eskom warns of load shedding after generation units trip

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has warned it may implement load shedding after six generation units tripped on Monday.

The utility has managed to stave off scheduled power cuts for almost two weeks, but it says the situation has changed today because the system is severely constrained.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said technicians were working on returning other units back to service.

"We have lost generation units. Should there be any additional breakdowns, this will compromise our ability to supply electricity during the peak."