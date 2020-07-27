Eskom confirms resignation of Sifiso Dabengwa

In a brief statement released on Monday, Eskom said he had served Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with his resignation letter.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that non-executive director Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned from the board.

No reasons have been given for his resignation.

Dabengwa was appointed to the board in 2018.

More details to follow.

