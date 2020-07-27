20°C / 22°C
Eskom confirms resignation of Sifiso Dabengwa

In a brief statement released on Monday, Eskom said he had served Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with his resignation letter.

FILE: Sifiso Dabengwa. Picture: YouTube Screengrab
FILE: Sifiso Dabengwa. Picture: YouTube Screengrab
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that non-executive director Sifiso Dabengwa has resigned from the board.

In a brief statement released on Monday, Eskom said he had served Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with his resignation letter.

No reasons have been given for his resignation.

Dabengwa was appointed to the board in 2018.

More details to follow.

