Duo arrested for theft of Prasa assets worth R2m expected in court

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested for stealing assets belonging to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) worth R2 million.

One of the suspects works for the railway agency at management level in Ekurhuleni. The other is a former Prasa manager who owns and runs an electrical and railway equipment supply company.

Several assets belonging to Prasa have been confiscated, which included machines and 50 signal tuning units.

The two men were expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

“The two arrests are part of numerous that have taken place since the appointment of acting head of Prasa Protection Services, retired Brigadier General Tebogo Rakau earlier this year,” said Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa in a statement on Sunday.

“The process to recruit 3,100 security personnel into Prasa’s payroll continues. This follows Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo decision to insource the security personnel after several security contracts were terminated by Prasa. The contracts were found by the offices of the Public Protector and the Auditor-General to have been irregular.”

