De Lille announces billion-rand projects and corruption detection system

The Public Works and Infrastructure Department has gazetted a list of Strategic Integrated Projects to be rolled out over the next few months.

CAPE TOWN - Government is accelerating the implementation infrastructure projects to combat the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The Public Works and Infrastructure Department has gazetted a list of strategic integrated projects to be rolled out over the next few months.

More than 270 upgrade projects are now being facilitated by the department after infrastructure was incorporated into the department to ensure more efficient infrastructure delivery.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille explained why projects affecting services like water, sanitation, energy and transport were so important.

“In South Africa, infrastructure investment, together with the use if public land and buildings, is a critical lever to achieve special and economic justice by connecting our people and bringing them closer to work opportunities.”

De Lille said the sustainable infrastructure development system methodology also aimed to eradicate corruption within the construction sector.

“We are putting systems in place that can prevent and detect corruption. Our country is littered with projects where contractors leave with the money but projects are not completed.”

Projects costing R138 billion are being planned for the human settlements sector, while water and sanitation projects collectively amount to R106 billion.

SIDSSA (@sidssa) Tweeted:

Min @PatriciaDeLille: Further announcements on the projects will be made as we break ground to begin implementation. pic.twitter.com/ZNPTVwYiQW https://t.co/5p6v7kAK04 — Alvino Wildschutt-Prins (@AlvinoW) July 27, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.