CT police on high alert as Gatvol Capetonian group threatens city-wide protests

CAPE TOWN – A protest movement calling itself Gatvol Capetonian on Monday plans to shut down the city of Cape Town.

The group is planning mass protests across the city and called for housing and employment opportunities.

“We presented to a representative of the city a memorandum demanding that the city give attention to it. One year later, we haven’t heard anything and this is the reason why we are taking to the streets,” Gatvol Capetonian’s spokesperson Fadiel Adams.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that officers were on high alert.

“The lockdown restrictions are in place. Gatherings are still prohibited, and public violence is a punishable offense. In the event of transgressions, forces on the ground won’t hesitate to take action,” Potelwa said.

