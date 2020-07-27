CT musician accused of rape granted bail

It's understood the court has ordered the accused may not be identified in the media.

CAPE TOWN - A well-known Cape Town musician has been released on bail in connection with the rape and sexual assault of a minor.

The person was arrested over weekend.

Bail has been set at R1,000 and conditions include that the accused must report to his nearest police station on a Monday and a Friday.

The person charged is also not allowed to make any contact with witnesses or interfere with the investigation.

It's understood the accused intends pleading not guilty.

Eyewitness News can reveal a 21-year-old former student of the accused alleges he was sexually assaulted from 2013 until last year.

The State did not oppose bail, believing the accused will honour his bail conditions.

The matter returns to court on 30 October, but the investigation continues and the NPA said more charges could be added.

