CT man (56) handed 30-year jail term for sexually assaulting granddaughters

CAPE TOWN - A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for sexually assaulting his two granddaughters.

The man was sentenced in a Parow court last week.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two minors, was convicted on two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of flashing as he walked around naked in front of the 5- and 9-year-old girls.

After being found guilty on all six charges against him, the grandfather was sentenced to five years imprisonment for both counts of sexual assault, 20 years for both counts of rape and five years for both counts of flashing.

The court heard the two sisters visited their grandmother - and the accused - whom they regarded as their grandfather - for a weekend in February 2017 while their parents were moving house.

When they returned to their parents, the 9-year-old girl told her mother the accused had touched her and her 5-year-old sister inappropriately.

The child also said the accused walked around naked while the grandmother did nothing about it.

The prosecutor told the court that both girls were extremely traumatised by their experiences, but they were able to testify and cross-examined with no contradictions.

When the accused testified, he denied the allegations and the court found contradictions between his testimony and that of the children's grandmother.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence.

