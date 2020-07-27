COVID-19 antibody test kit to hit SA shores soon

The single-prick blood test is used to determine whether a person had COVID-19 in the past and formed antibodies against the disease.

CAPE TOWN - A COVID-19 antibody test that will help to better understand the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country will soon be available.

SAHPRA, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority earlier this month authorised innovative products supplier TipTop Trade to distribute the Orient Gene COVID-19 tests locally.

The COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee are still to announce regulations guiding the use of antibody tests in the country.

TipTop Trade sales director Mendy Sarchi: "The key factor is that this kit performed really well when we brought it in to get validated, the validation performed really nicely, so it is a very high-performing test."

