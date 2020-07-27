20°C / 22°C
COVID-19 antibody test kit to hit SA shores soon

The single-prick blood test is used to determine whether a person had COVID-19 in the past and formed antibodies against the disease.

FILE: A healthcare worker organises COVID-19 tests that were just administered at United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site in Houston, Texas Thursday, 25 June 2020. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A COVID-19 antibody test that will help to better understand the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country will soon be available.

SAHPRA, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority earlier this month authorised innovative products supplier TipTop Trade to distribute the Orient Gene COVID-19 tests locally.

The single-prick blood test is used to determine whether a person had COVID-19 in the past and formed antibodies against the disease.

The COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee are still to announce regulations guiding the use of antibody tests in the country.

TipTop Trade sales director Mendy Sarchi: "The key factor is that this kit performed really well when we brought it in to get validated, the validation performed really nicely, so it is a very high-performing test."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

