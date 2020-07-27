Court interdict obtained against Samwu workers after violent Tshwane protest

The metro, which has been put under administration, said the disagreements had a devastating impact on efficient service delivery.

JOHANNSBURG - The City of Tshwane has obtained a court interdict against the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) amid an ongoing labour dispute.

Last week a massive strike broke out when employees affiliated to the union abandoned their posts. They demanded salary increases.

The protesters blocked roads, vandalised municipal property and forced some stores to close after the city’s administrators backtracked on an agreed salary adjustment.

Municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “Basically the order of the court is that the workers affiliated to Samwu must desist from interfering with the traffic flow in the CBD without first obtaining permission for a march.”

