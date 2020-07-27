Cosas: Public school closures will give independent schools academic advantage

Cosas threatened to shutdown private institutions on Monday following government’s announcement last week that all public schools would be closed for four weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) on Sunday said that it was planning to disrupt private schools across the country until the government could provide an equal COVID-19 response.

Cosas threatened to shutdown private institutions on Monday following government’s announcement last week that all public schools would be closed for four weeks with the exceptions of some grades that would return sooner.

The recess aims to reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Cosas, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed in June, said that pupils were forced to choose between their lives or an education.

The organisation’s president Douglas Ngobeni said that the closure of public schools would give independent schools an academic advantage.

“The Congress of South African Students is resolute that it’s going to shut down private schools. We are saying for the sake of equality in the system, all schools in the country should be shut down,” Ngobeni said. “Cosas will be shutting down private schools in all parts of the country. The virus does not care whether your father is a billionaire.”

The organisation was also calling for schools to only reopen in September after the country’s projected peak.

