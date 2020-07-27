Congregant took necessary action to protect lives during church robbery - lawyer

Pieter van der Westhuizen's lawyer said that he used his licensed firearm when one of the robbers held a pastor at gunpoint during Sunday morning's service at a church in Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for Pieter van der Westhuizen, who shot and killed two armed robbers at a church in Wierdapark, said that his client took necessary action to protect his life and those of his fellow congregants.

Pieter is the brother of late rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen.

His lawyer said that Van der Westhuizen used his licensed firearm when one of the robbers held a pastor at gunpoint during Sunday morning's service at a church in Centurion.

One of the robbers sped off in a car.

Van der Westhuizen's lawyer, Ulrich Roux: "An incident took place at a church on Sunday morning, 26 July. Close to the end of the service, three armed men entered the church and demanded valuables from the churchgoers.

"One of the perpetrators held a gun to the pastor's head and shots were fired after which my client, Pieter van der Westhuizen, who was armed with a licensed firearm at the time, did take the necessary action to protect not only his own life also the lives of the other churchgoers.

"Two of the three perpetrators were killed in the incident, the third perpetrator got away and my client is at this stage in contact with the police services. We are giving the police our full cooperation and at this stage, he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. They've also not requested a statement from us as yet but we will be furnishing a statement as soon as they require such from us."

