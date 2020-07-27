Cape Town protests: Rubber bullets, teargas used against N1 protesters

This after the group Gatvol Capetonian called on communities across the city to block roads and bring the city to a standstill on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Rubber bullets and teargas have been used against protesters along the N1 highway near Joostenberg Vlakte.

This after the group Gatvol Capetonian called on communities across the city to block roads and bring the city to a standstill on Monday morning.

The movement, which set its sights on shutting down Cape Town, has now distanced itself from ongoing protests.

Gatvol Capetonian was hoping to disrupt the lives of citizens to highlight the plight of communities in relation to various issues, including housing, job opportunities and poor service delivery.

The group had called for action until 11am, but hours later there were reports of unrest in Kraaifontein, Bellville and Atlantis.

Spokesperson Fadiel Adams said: “I called it off at 10am because SAPS was provoking us. I said, ‘Guys, let’s go home.’ What happened after 11am is not my responsibility. That is why we have law enforcement.”

Bellville South ward councillor Mercia Kleinsmith said groups of people were moving from factory to factory demanding jobs.

“They also said they were coming to my house. I don’t get involved with tenders or jobs. No councillor is allowed to get involved.”

There have also been reports that a family store has been looted in Kuils River.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.