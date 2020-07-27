5 suspects linked to kidnapping of Indian national expected in court

They were handcuffed last week following police operations in Kliprivier.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects linked to the kidnapping of an elderly Indian national who was later rescued by police are expected to appear in two separate Gauteng courts on Monday.



The four men and one woman were arrested at a house while the owner of that house is still at large.

During the raid, police seized an AK-4 and two pump-action shotguns as well as foreign army uniforms.

The police's Vish Naidoo said that the suspects would appear in the Palm Ridge and Johannesburg magistrates courts.

"The five suspects who were arrested, three for the kidnapping and the other two, a man and a woman, will be charged for being in possession of firearms and ammunition unlawfully."

Meanwhile, police are investigating the possibility that the five suspects could be linked to a Melville drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day.

Two people were killed and others were injured when a gunman opened fire outside Poppy's Restaurant.

