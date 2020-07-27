5 people arrested during Gatvol Capetonian protest

Handfuls of protesters blocked off certain roads, many of which have since been reopened.

CAPE TOWN - Five people have been arrested following attempts to shut down parts of Cape Town on Monday morning.

A group calling itself 'Gatvol Capetonian' led the demonstration, which was aimed at highlighting the need for housing and job opportunities.



Handfuls of protesters blocked off certain roads, many of which have since been reopened.

It came after days of violent protests in the city.



In Kraaifontein, a group of people tried to invade a piece of land this past weekend.

"Hundreds of houses still need to go up and people on the waiting list waiting patiently for their brick and mortar houses won't be able to move into the houses. That is why we have to disperse people, we cannot allow land grabbing."

Mayor Dan Plato has reiterated that even during the lockdown, city authorities had to prevent land grabs.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.