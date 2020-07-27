2 suspects shot and killed during attempt to rob church service in Centurion

It’s alleged that one of the churchgoers opened fire on the suspects and killed two of them. The third suspect managed to escape.

JOHANNESBURG - Police confirmed that two suspects were killed in a shootout on Sunday at a church in Wierdapark, Centurion.

Three suspects allegedly stormed into the service and robbed congregants of their belongings at gunpoint.

It’s alleged that one of the churchgoers opened fire on the suspects and killed two of them. The third suspect managed to escape.

The pastor of the church sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

“Police also seized one firearm allegedly used by the suspects. This will be subjected to ballistic testing for possible linkage to other crimes. A statement has already been obtained from the congregant who allegedly shot the suspects and this will be submitted for prosecutorial direction,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

Earlier this month, five people were killed at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) after a dramatic hostage situation.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.