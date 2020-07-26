‘Why is Cyril not acting on corruption? Why am I being smeared?’-Makhosi Khoza

In a video shared widely on social media, the former ANC Member of Parliament lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying is 'without a spinal cord'.

JOHANNESBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza has strongly pushed back allegations that she has benefited unduly from deals in KwaZulu-Natal worth billions of rand.

Khoza slammed the claims, calling them a ploy to sabotage her attempts to roll-out new teaching material in the province.

In a video shared widely on social media, the former Parliamentarian lashed out at the President - saying she is tired of the silence of many while people who speak out continue to suffer.

“Why are South Africans are quite moral voice strangulated, when some of us with fortitude – that stand up for the truth are being persecuted?”

In a wide-ranging interview on 702 on Sunday, she explained that she believes her fight back against the ANC has been weaponised against her and her family.

Khoza said her attempt to demystify the teaching of mathematics have been halted because she refused to apologise.

“Why am I being forced to apologise? The ANC is corrupt, that is a fact. I began to feel more pain and one of the things that made me leave politics and join Outa was because even those people who were funding me were telling that [I] need to go back and join Cyril Ramaphosa,”

She made headlines in 2017 when she resigned from the governing party, alleging that it was responsible for the demise of the country.

She later joined the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse but soon parted ways with the organisation.

Khoza said she was naïve at the time.

