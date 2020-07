A virtual memorial service got under way on Sunday to honour the late Andrew Mlangeni.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress held a memorial service on Sunday in honour of Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.

Mlangeni passed away earlier this week at the age of 95.

Several memorial services have since taken place to remember Mlangeni.

Follow proceedings below.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.