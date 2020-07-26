Trio nabbed for allegedly conspiring to steal money from Sassa

The trio, aged between, 27 and 39, were arrested during an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly conspiring to steal money by hacking the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) system.

Officials seized a laptop, a scanner, Sassa cards and a vehicle.

Hawks spokesperson captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said: “The three will be facing charges of corruption, fraud, conspiracy to commit an offense and contravention of the Electronic Communication Act Investigations are still ongoing.”

