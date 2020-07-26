Prison break: Correctional Services says 68 inmates escaped, not 69

Minister Ronald Lamola has lauded community members for their willingness to assist law enforcement agencies with critical information.

CAPE TOWN - The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has moved to clarify that 68 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Malmesbury Prison and not 69 as initially thought.

Officials on Sunday confirmed that all the escapees had been rearrested.

The Justice and Correctional Services Ministry said at first, officials thought 69 detainees had escaped.

Until they discovered one of them had moved to a different cell during the chaos and had never left the facility.

At the time, the centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty.

Nine officials sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

The awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday afternoon while inmates were exercising.

According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.

They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

