PPE entanglement: Diko’s husband,Masuku’s wife named in corruption allegations

JOHANNESBURG – Calls are mounting for government to investigate the awarding of a multi-million-rand tender for the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Gauteng health department.

Last week, a local newspaper reported how a R124 million tender was awarded to Royal Bhaca Projects – owned by Amabaca King Madzikazi II Thandisizwe who is the husband of President Cyril Ramaphosa spokesperson Khusela Diko.

More details have emerged over the awarding of the R2.2 billion tender, which saw the company reportedly benefitting.

Reports suggest that the company was established last year January and had no track record of supplying of PPE.

Other reports say the Diko family has close ties with the wife of Gauteng health MEC's Loyiso Masuku who is also a councillor in Johannesburg.

Diko is also a member of the African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee.

Several organisations have called for a full investigation in the awarding of the contract.

“The King and the President are very high-profile offices that demand respect, so we don’t expect them to be part and parcel of anything that can be negative to the community.”

The Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloem concurs with Sanco.

“Thorough investigation with no coverup.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters also wants the matter to be probed saying the president's spokesperson must be removed from her office.

Despite the calls, Khusela Diko has come in defence of her husband.

She denied allegations of wrongdoing, and says she talked her husband out of the tender adding that he received a commitment letter that was never fulfilled.