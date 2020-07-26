Police use rubber bullets to disperse CT protesters

The running battles between police and protesters have been ongoing since Sunday morning, after houses were destroyed by City of Cape Town law enforcement officials.

CAPE TOWN - The situation in Kraaifontein, in Cape Town, was volatile on Sunday afternoon as a result of a protest action after police fired rubber bullets.

The residents have occupied the pre-owned land and built their homes there, saying they cannot afford rentals that are being offered in the area.

The metro said police managed to stave off an inferno at the Kraaifontein integrated waste management facility after the protesters attempted to set it alight.

City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement’s Wayne Dyason said: “Protest action is currently taking place in the vicinity of the Old Paarl Road in Kraaifontein. Law enforcement is on the scene. There are around 80 officers. There are around 1,000 protesters burning tyres.”

