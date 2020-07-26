Numsa hits Scaw Metals with 48-hour strike notice

Numsa said it’s left with no choice but to mobilise its members at the steel manufacture after employers varying down workers’ wages and benefits.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has served Scaw Metals with a 48-hour notice to strike.

The union said its members will down tools across all plants indefinitely from Monday.

Numsa said it’s left with no choice but to mobilise its members at the steel manufacture after employers varying down workers’ wages and benefits.

The union also accused the company of unlawfully terminating contractual rights.

Union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Scaw Metal decided to take away workers’ critical monetary allowances across all three plants. They unlawfully and unilaterally terminated workers’ rights to housing allowance. No company can unilaterally taking workers’ contractual rights without consulting workers and trade unions.”

Numsa demanding that Scaw Metal reinstate all allowances or face industrial action at all plants across the country

