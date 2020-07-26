MKMVA lashes out at Msimang for denouncing Zuma address at Mlangeni memorial

This comes after Msimang described the invitation of former President Jacob Zuma to speak at the memorial service for the late liberation struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni memorial as shameful.

JOHANNESBURG – The uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has accused the African National Congress (ANC) Veteran's League and its member, Mavuso Msimang, of fueling tensions within the party.

Mlangeni died on Tuesday night at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria, at the age of 95.

Msimang spoke to Eyewitness News after it was made public that Zuma would officiate the virtual memorial service.

“For us, to ask Zuma to speak at his memorial is not respectful of Mlangeni’s stance on corruption”, he said.

But the MKMVA’s Kebby Maphatsoe was not impressed by the veteran's utterances, saying the statement is unfortunate.

He lashed out at the league, calling it divisive.

“They hated Zuma with a passion. Instead of guiding the ANC, they are dividing it", said Maphatsoe.

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation also distanced itself from what it labels an internal political battle within the ANC.

The Rivonia trialist will be laid to rest on Wednesday with President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a special official funeral category one for the struggle icon.

Official funeral category one is for serving ministers, speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Justice and distinguished persons specifically designated by the President.

