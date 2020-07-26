Malmesbury prison still on lockdown after inmates’ escape, 3 are still at large

Sixty-six of the 69 inmates that escaped from the facility on Friday have been rearrested, and an emergency support team has been deployed to monitor the situation at the facility.

CAPE TOWN – The Malmesbury Remand Detention Facility remains under lockdown following the escape of 69 awaiting trial prisoners.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola visited the facility on Saturday.

He confirmed 66 of the 69 inmates have been re-arrested.

Lamola said the situation at the prison has stabilized, and an emergency support team has been activated to monitor the situation.

The minister said some ‘problematic’ inmates had been transferred from Malmesbury to maximum security facilities in the region.

He assured the public officials were doing everything in their power to apprehend the three inmates who are still at large.

The awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday afternoon while inmates were exercising.

According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.

They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof.

Nine officials sustained minor injuries and bruises during the incident.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.