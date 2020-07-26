Ipid launches probe after 3 suspected hijackers killed in Parkview

It's understood the officers were patrolling the area on Saturday when they spotted four people attempting to steal a minibus. A shootout ensued in which three suspects were killed, while a fourth person was arrested.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says two police officers are being investigated for shooting dead three suspected criminals in Parkview, in Gauteng.

It's understood the officers were patrolling the area on Saturday when they spotted four people attempting to steal a minibus.

One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the police and a shootout broke out as the group drove away.

One suspect survived and has been arrested.

