Gwede Mantashe discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has been released from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The minister tested positive on 14 July and initially went into self-quarantine. The MP was later admitted to hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said Mantashe was advised to stay at home for an additional seven days.

“We are grateful that minister Mantashe is now at home with his family and on his way to a full recovery. We wish our other colleagues in the executive, and all other South Africans battling this virus, a speedy recovery. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus.”

As of 25 July, 12,204 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, increasing the cumulative total to 434,200. At least 263,054 recoveries were recorded.

