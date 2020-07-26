Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104 - publicist

De Havilland, who starred in blockbusters like 'Gone With the Wind' and played opposite such leading men as Erol Flynn, personified the glamour and elegance of a bygone age of moviemaking.

LOS ANGELES - Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's legendary Golden Age, died Sunday at the age 104, her publicist said.

In a statement, her publicist said de Havilland "died peacefully from natural causes" at her home in Paris, France.

