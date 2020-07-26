20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104 - publicist

De Havilland, who starred in blockbusters like 'Gone With the Wind' and played opposite such leading men as Erol Flynn, personified the glamour and elegance of a bygone age of moviemaking.

This file photo taken on 8 April 1970 in Paris shows US actress Olivia de Havilland. Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104 in Paris, according to her publicist on July 26, 2020. Picture: AFP
This file photo taken on 8 April 1970 in Paris shows US actress Olivia de Havilland. Golden Age Hollywood star Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104 in Paris, according to her publicist on July 26, 2020. Picture: AFP
33 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES - Olivia de Havilland, a two-time Oscar winner and one of the last links to Hollywood's legendary Golden Age, died Sunday at the age 104, her publicist said.

De Havilland, who starred in blockbusters like Gone With the Wind and played opposite such leading men as Erol Flynn, personified the glamour and elegance of a bygone age of moviemaking.

In a statement, her publicist said de Havilland "died peacefully from natural causes" at her home in Paris, France.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA