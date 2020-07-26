COVID-19: SA records more than 12k new cases, another minister tests positive

More than 12,000 more people have tested positive, an increase that's pushed the number of confirmed cases to 434, 200.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded another massive jump in new COVID-19 deaths - with 312 more people succumbing to the virus, bringing the national death toll to 6, 655.

The staggering figures are now reflecting predictions from some modelling, which had shown that South Africa would approach the peak of the pandemic towards the end of July - and battle the intensity through the month of August.

More than 12,000 more people have tested positive, an increase that's pushed the number of confirmed cases to 434, 200.

The scramble for a vaccine is fully underway, and global cases are edging closer to the 16 million mark.

The US accounts for more than 4 million of those infections, that's the highest tally than anywhere else in the world.

Over 643,00 have died, across the globe, after contracting COVID-19.

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel is the latest cabinet member to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Presidency revealed the minister’s results were confirmed on Saturday. This was the second time he had tested since the outbreak of the disease.

Its’ understood Patel is in good spirits and will continue to work from home.

Minister in The Presidency- Jackson Mthembu said: “We would like to extend our well-wishes to him and all South Africans who are battling this disease, as we also wish all of them a speedy recovery.”

In recent weeks, several other members of the Cabinet have also tested positive for COVID-19 – this includes Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngqakula and her husband, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife, as well as Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi.

Both Mantashe and Nxesi were admitted to hospital in the same week, while Mapisa-Ngakula has recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.