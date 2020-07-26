Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA

The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils are being forced to choose between their lives or an education.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is threatening to shut down all private schools in the country from Monday.

The organisation, which has been vocal about the closure of schools since the academic year resumed last month, said pupils were forced to choose between their lives or an education.

Government announced that all public schools would close for four weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the country's infections surge. Matriculants, however, will stay at home for only a week, while grade seven pupils will return to the classroom after a two-week-long break.

Private schools are expected to remain open.

Cosas president Douglas Ngobeni said thousands of children would be left behind while their wealthier peers would continue receiving an education.

“The Congress of South Africans Students will be shutting down private schools in all parts of the country. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that only public schools would close. The virus does not care whether your father is a billionaire.”

