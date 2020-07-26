Cops remain on scene after Kraaifontein protest

Law Enforcement officials have demolished houses belonging to community members who’ve been left without housing due to loss of income, saying rent has simply become unaffordable.

CAPE TOWN – Police will remain in Kraaifontein, in Cape Town, until calm is restored as a disruptive protest over housing continued in the area on Sunday.

Many people have been laid off work because their employers cannot afford to pay salaries as a result of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 the pandemic.

Protesters have been clashing with police since demonstrations broke out in the Bloekombos area on Sunday morning.

Officers used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the group of about 1,000 demonstrators.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrests were made yet.

“At the moment, police can’t confirm whether there were any injuries. The situation is tense. Police will remain in the area, until law and order are restored.”

#CTProtest according to law enforcement there are about 1000 protesters burning tyres and rubble and throwing stones. The situation is volatile near Old Paarl Road in Kraaifontein. Video - supplied. JK pic.twitter.com/xJZ4jif6n6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2020

