CoCT appeals to communities to stop attacks on public infrastructure

The appeal comes after a Khayelitsha COVID-19 overflow facility was torched during a protest this week.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has issued a special appeal for communities to respect facilities built to assist with the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after a Khayelitsha COVID-19 overflow facility was torched during a protest this week.

The building has now been closed indefinitely.

The City's Zahid Ba-Droodien said the metro cannot continue repairing buildings that are later gutted.

“Over the past week, the City’s public infrastructure has come under massive attack, across the City of Cape Town – from parks being invaded to the more recent OR Tambo Hall being petrol bombed.”

Meanwhile, a Shoprite truck was petrol bombed during a protest in Mfuleni on Saturday.

City of Cape Town Law enforcement’s Wayne Dayson said several violent protests had erupted in areas across the metro.

“Stoning occurred on the Stellenbosch Arterial and R300 between Wesbank and Delft. The stoning of City staff also took place at Kalkfontein. Vehicles have also been stoned at Spine Road. Delft Main Road was closed at the Stellenbosch Arterial.

According to police, a group of about 200 people burned tyres at the Delft Main Road. It’s understood some of these protests are related to land invasion.

