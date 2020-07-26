Anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn pays tribute to Andrew Mlangeni

De Bruyn was speaking during the ANC’s virtual official memorial service of the Rivonia trialist on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran anti-apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn has paid tribute to struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni, describing him as a man of integrity.

Mlangeni passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday at One Military Hospital.

De Bruyn said the struggle stalwart was appointed to the ANC’s integrity committee and was vocal about issues of wrongdoing.

She said he also treated all people with fairness and respect.

“Another quality of his is that he never favoured a single view. His approach was fair. He never hesitated to take up unpopular decisions.”

Former Cabinet minister Tokyo Sexwale said Mlangeni left a formidable legacy behind.

“He leaves a legacy of discipline, of courage, of commitment, consensus and a leader who was the best of the best.”

The ANC said he would be laid to rest on Wednesday. The funeral service will be streamed on various online platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

