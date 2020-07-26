ANC must honour Andrew Mlangeni by uniting, says Ace Magashule

The party held a virtual memorial service to honour and celebrate the late Rivonia trialist on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) continues to remember the life of late struggle hero Andrew Mlangeni following his passing.

Mlangeni passed away on Tuesday at the One Military Hospital in Pretoria, at the age of 95.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday and the funeral service will be streamed on various online platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

Various prominent figures, including some political representatives from China, took part in Sunday’s service.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the only way for the ANC to celebrate Mlangeni’s legacy was to unite.

“Our collective unity in mourning Mlangeni and celebrating the long life he lived so well, that is the greatest tribute we can give to him.”

