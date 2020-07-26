All Malmesbury prison escapees rearrested – Correctional services department

Minister Ronald Lamola visited the facility on Friday afternoon, where he said officials were working around the clock to apprehend three inmates who were still at large.

CAPE TOWN – The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has clarified that 68 awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Malmesbury Prison - and not 69 as initially thought.

Minister Ronald Lamola has lauded community members for their willingness to assist law enforcement agencies with critical information - and has thanked correctional services officials for swiftly restoring stability.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed all inmates that escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional facility have been rearrested.

Sixty-eight awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday afternoon, while inmates were exercising.

According to the department, the escapees overpowered officials, took their keys and locked three of them in a cell.

Ministry Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said, “Minister Lamola commended staff for their dedication to restoring the stability, thanked members of the community to assist law enforcement agencies and reiterates ‘this is how we can combat crime in our communities’.”

