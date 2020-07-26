2 arrested, cigarettes worth over R1.9m seized in CT

A truck owner investigated an unscheduled stop of his vehicle and spotted three suspects offloading boxes from the truck and transferring them into another vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - At least two people in Cape Town have been arrested for smuggling cigarettes in contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The smuggled cigarettes were valued at over R1,9 million.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Two suspects, aged 36 and 54, are due to make a court appearance after they were arrested. According to information, the truck owner was suspicious that his truck was being used for illicit purposes. The complainant conducted an investigation and it was discovered that it was used to smuggle cigarettes.”

