Western Cape records 74,987 COVID-19 recoveries, 24 more deaths

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape has recorded 24 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 2,841.

As of 1pm on 25 July, the province had 89,600 confirmed cases, with 74,987 recoveries. This means there are 11,772 active cases.

In a statement, Premier Alan Winde said around 1,491 people had been hospitalised with 276 in ICU or higher care.

Winde has also extended his condolences to people who had lost loved ones.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

On Friday, the premier shared concerns about school closures after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all public schools would be closed for four weeks. Grade 12 pupils and teachers, however, will only take a one-week break, while grade 7 pupils will take a two-week break.

"We believe that the announcement is not based on scientific evidence and reasoning. As a province, we pride ourselves on having responded to the pandemic in a way that is both data-led and evidence driven," the premier said.

During his address on Thursday, the president also announced that the the current academic year would be extended beyond the end of 2020.

