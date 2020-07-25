20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni remembered in memorial service

The Rivonia trialist died this week at the age of 95. A virtual memorial service organised by the Mlangeni family and got under way at 4pm on Saturday in remembrance of the anti-apartheid stalwart.

FILE: Andrew Mlangeni (back of the car), a former Robben Island inmate, leaves the MediClinic Heart Hospital in Pretoria after paying a visit to former President Nelson Mandela on 1 July 2013. Picture: AFP
FILE: Andrew Mlangeni (back of the car), a former Robben Island inmate, leaves the MediClinic Heart Hospital in Pretoria after paying a visit to former President Nelson Mandela on 1 July 2013. Picture: AFP
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A virtual memorial service got under way on Saturday to honour the life of anti-apartheid stalwart Andrew Mlangeni.

The event was organised by the Mlangeni family. The Rivonia trialist died this week at the age of 95.

His funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday and the African National Congress has urged its members to make use of online platforms to attend.

Follow the memorial service proceedings in the video below.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA