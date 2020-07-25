WATCH LIVE: Andrew Mlangeni remembered in memorial service

The Rivonia trialist died this week at the age of 95. A virtual memorial service organised by the Mlangeni family and got under way at 4pm on Saturday in remembrance of the anti-apartheid stalwart.

CAPE TOWN - A virtual memorial service got under way on Saturday to honour the life of anti-apartheid stalwart Andrew Mlangeni.

The event was organised by the Mlangeni family. The Rivonia trialist died this week at the age of 95.

His funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday and the African National Congress has urged its members to make use of online platforms to attend.

Follow the memorial service proceedings in the video below.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.