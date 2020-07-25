Tobacco sales ban: Fita to petition SCA as early as next week

The legal wrangling has been ongoing for months now, with Fita dealt another blow after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed its bid to appeal a previous ruling.

JOHANNESBURG – The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) said it will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal as early as next week, in its battle to have the tobacco ban overturned.

The court found that the association has not been able to demonstrate that its appeal has reasonable prospects of success.

But Fita remains adamant that it stands on reasonable ground to have the ban scrapped.

The organisation's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said they don't even intend to change tact.

“The arguments are sound, perhaps expand on them and beef them up slightly, but I don’t think it’s a case of changing tactics. We are adamant that the regulations, with the ban on the sale of cigarettes…in terms of the Disaster Management Act, the Act does not permit the minister to enact such a ban.”

