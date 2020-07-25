20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Small plane crashes into house in Germany, killing three people

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Firemen inspect a house after an ultralight aircraft crashed into a house in Wesel, western Germany, 25 July 2020. According to the fire department, three people were killed and a small child was injured. Picture: AFP
Firemen inspect a house after an ultralight aircraft crashed into a house in Wesel, western Germany, 25 July 2020. According to the fire department, three people were killed and a small child was injured. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

BERLIN - A small aircraft crashed into a residential building in the German state of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said on Saturday.

The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in World

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA