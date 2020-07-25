Shoprite truck petrol bombed, vehicles stoned as protests erupt in CT

City of Cape Town Law enforcement’s Wayne Dayson said several violent protests had erupted in areas across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - A Shoprite truck has been petrol bombed during a protest in Mfuleni.

“Stoning occurred on the Stellenbosch Arterial and R300 between Wesbank and Delft. The stoning of City staff also took place at Kalkfontein. Vehicles have also been stoned at Spine Road. Delft Main Road was closed at the Stellenbosch Arterial.

According to police, a group of about 200 people are burning tyres at the Delft Main Road.

It’s understood some of these protests are related to land invasion.

Law Enforcement and members of the South African Police Service remain on the scene.

