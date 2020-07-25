SAA business rescue practitioners hope for clarity on govt’s backing

The practitioners called a creditor meeting on Friday to consider amending the SAA restructuring plan to give the government more time.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners expect clarity by Monday on whether government will financially back the airline.

The practitioners called a creditor meeting on Friday to consider amending the SAA restructuring plan to give the government more time.

All conditions for a rescue plan for the airline have been met, apart from the letter required by lenders from the government.

Plans are underway for a new airline to replace SAA, but government has failed to provide an outstanding guarantee.

Added to this, there are also now reports that SAA has returned many of the planes that had been leased as part of its fleet.

This was because many of the companies involved felt it safer to have their assets returned.

There are now questions as to whether the airline will have enough planes left to operate optimally.

About R2.2 billion has been allocated to voluntary severance and retrenchment packages and staff are waiting for clarity.

