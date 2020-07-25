Restaurant Association: Govt considering proposal on lifting alcohol ban

The tourism and hospitality sectors held demonstrations across the country this week to highlight the hardships they are facing due to the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa said government would be considering their proposal to lift the alcohol ban on Saturday.

They want the regulations relating to the alcohol ban and the curfew relaxed.

The Restaurant Association of South Africa’s legal representatives said the Presidency had acknowledged their memorandum and was looking into the matter.

The association’s Wendy Alberts said their proposal to lift the ban on alcohol would be discussed by the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday.

“It is a proposed lifting of the liquor ban which triages areas. So, it’s done through the local police station, you apply for a liquor permit to be a consumer.”

She said if problems arose in a certain area then they would no longer be able to sell liquor.

Alberts shared hopes for government to consider the proposal seriously as the industry was struggling.

“They need to implore goodwill back into the people so that we feel trusted in the government. At this point in time, all they are doing is cutting off our knees, our ankles, our legs. We’re completely crippled.”

Various groups representing the industry have vowed to continue speaking up until their concerns are heard.

