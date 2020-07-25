Nasrec field hospital has capacity to tackle growing number of COVID-19 cases

A bed management team has been appointed to direct patients to the facilities that do still have capacity with fears that the country is slowly running out of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the increased bed capacity at the Nasrec field hospital has been coupled with additional oxygen capacity.

The province is working to equip all its facilities with additional beds as infections accelerate.

Gauteng is firmly the epicenter of the pandemic with 70,000 active cases.

A bed management team has been appointed to direct patients to the facilities that do still have capacity with fears that the country is slowly running out of ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

But speaking during a provincial COVID-19 response update, Masuku gave an assurance that Gauteng still has some time.

“In Nasrec, they do have capacity to be escalated to give oxygen and intermediate care so that we have over 8,700 beds.”